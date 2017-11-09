Hello everyone. We are getting some much needed rain today. It’s coming in spurts, but each in good quantity.

The Red Bank Church service opened with the singing of hymns. Brother Randy welcomed everyone and asked for prayer request. Several request were made, but foremost on our minds to pray for was the families of those killed and for those injured, and their families, in a Texas Baptist Church that very morning by a lone, madman with an assault weapon. Special prayer was offered not only for these, but also for Roger Swearingen, Judy Smith, Gary Lirley, Miranda Hallmark for travel safety and three unspoken request.

It was announced that there will be a, “Chili Supper and Pie Auction,” benefit held at the Plainview gymnasium on December 2, for Roger and Irene Swearingen. The doors will be opened at 6:00 p.m. with lots of food and music. The Auction will begin at 7:00 p.m. The gym doors will be opened from 10:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 2 for those who would like to donate auction items that are needed. For more information one can call 417-543-0960 or 417- 543-6605.

Giving a birthday, mission offering was Alice Lirley. Special music was presented by Eloise Hallmark.

Brother Randy began the morning sermon by saying, “There are those who do not seem to understand why Jesus came to Earth. Jesus, in Matthew 5: 17 stated the reason why by saying, ‘Do not think that I came to destroy the Law or the Prophets. I did not come to destroy but to fulfill.’” Brother Randy went on to explain that Jesus came to complete God’s plan of Salvation. In the first five chapters of the Bible, one can read about the relationship God had with mankind. At that time anyone wanting to stay in God’s grace made animal sacrifices yearly or whenever they had received a special blessing from Him. It is recorded in Job 1:5 that Job himself would rise early in the morning, regularly, to offer sacrifices on behalf of his children. But, God, under His new covenant, provided an easier way for a relationship with Him by sending His Only Begotten Son to be the ultimate Sacrifice on that Old Rugged Cross. Jesus said, in John 10:10-11, “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly. I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd gives His life for the sheep.”

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Matt. 5:5, “I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture.”