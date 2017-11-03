Red Bank Church

Hello everyone. The leaves are falling; all over the place. My yard resembles a beautiful carpet of orange, yellow and brown colors with a touch of red hear and there.

Brother Randy Hilton opened the Red Bank worship service by leading the congregation in singing hymns. Gary was ill with what seems to be a bad case of bronchitis so there was no way that he could fill his place as song leader. He could not talk above a whisper let alone lead the morning music service. Brother Randy also asked for prayer request and announced that there will be an ordination service at Manes Baptist Church on November 5 and, everyone at Red Bank is invited to a fish fry to be held at Mt. Pischa Baptist Church On December 2, in honor of our Veterans. He also reminded members that Red Bank will be honoring our Goodhope volunteer firefighters and first responders with a meal of chili, soups and desserts at 5:00 p.m. that evening.

Miranda Hallmark had a birthday last week so we had her to stand as we sang “Happy Birthday,” to her. Special music was presented by Eloise Hallmark.

Text for the morning sermon was Matthew 5: 11-12. Brother Randy brought the series sermons on the Beatitudes with these scriptures, “Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for My sake. Rejoice and be exceedingly glad for great is your reward in heaven, for so they persecuted the prophets who were before you.” Brother Randy brought to our attention the words, “For My sake.” He reminded us that not only His servant, Stephen, but also how the Apostle’s Paul, Silas and others that were stoned, beaten, and thrown in prison dungeons rejoiced to be persecuted for the Lord’s sake and how they continued to preach God’s word and sing hymns of praise through out their incarceration. He also asked each of us to consider the question, “If any of us were put on trial for being a Christian, would there be enough evidence found to convict us?”

Everyone enjoyed the evening meal with our Goodhope volunteer firefighters and first responders. There was plenty of great food and fellowship to go around. Brother Randy began the evening by welcoming everyone and thanking these wonderful community servants for giving of their time and energy to care for others. And, he thanked the family members for their sacrifice of giving up time with their men folk who so faithfully serve in this capacity. A Thank You card signed by everyone present and a donation was presented to our guest later on in the evening.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Serve the Lord with gladness.