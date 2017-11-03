Quad Cities

Hello again: I wish I had something interesting to say, but I’ll have to just write anyway. Walt had an appointment with Vision Center in Tipton yesterday. He still has some swelling in his left eye, but they were able to go ahead and order his glasses, finally. They said it would be around two weeks before they get them. I will be so glad for him to get them and maybe be able to see better. The Dr. he had yesterday said he thought he might see some mascular degeneration in his eyes. He has another appointment in two weeks. Hopefully his glasses will be there by then, and the swelling down. Meantime, I’m supposed to keep putting one kind of drops in his eye. I’m still waiting to get his birth certificate and Social Security card in the mail. Then maybe he can get his driver’s license back. That would be a great load off us.

I would like to say “Happy Birthday” to my brother Claud Maggard in Ava, MO. and also Walt’s sister Cora Hipkens in Geneseo, IL. We love both of you. And while I think of it, I don’t think I corrected something after the bike ride across Iowa. I had wrote there were people in it from 18 countries and not counties.

We’ve had nice sunny weather this week, but really windy at times. Today is supposed to be 35 to 40 mpr. It’s really been blowing the leaves off the trees. There’s a really pretty one close to our apartment and I’m glad I took pictures of it before that happened. Walt got a call from his sister, Hazel Dowel, in Michigan yesterday. I don’t think I ever mentioned that her son, Tom, was needing a kidney transplant for quite some time, and I’m glad to say he got one so we’re happy for him. I was so sorry to read in the Wasola, MO. news where G. A. Twitty is having health problems. He’s a good man and he was my brother-in-law at one time. I would like to say hello to him and Lavona. I sure would like to see you again, I don’t have your current phone number, but I think Anita has it, so I will try to get it from her. We haven’t seen either of our family members for a while. I guess I better say “I trust you Jesus and I believe in angels”.

Take care of yourselves and bye, bye for now.