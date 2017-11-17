Pleasant Home Church

On November 8, 2017, the Pleasant Home WAC’s met at 6 p.m. We discussed service projects for Christmas and the upcoming year. We are also planning a new meeting time to be able to include more women from our church and to have more time for service projects and Bible studies. There will be a box set up in the entry of the church for non-perishable food items and non-food items such as paper towels, toilet paper, shampoo, dish soap, etc. We will be collecting these until December 10.

November 12 the Elmore’s were here for our 11a.m. service. We enjoyed them so much. We were truly blessed to have them with us. Before they began, the Sunday School kids handed out thank you notes to our veterans in attendance. The veterans stood for recognition, as they were applauded for their service to our country. Veterans from our church include Doshie Brill, Lyle Loomis, and David Vaughn. Following service we had a luncheon in honor of our veterans.

Coming up we will be having a free Community Thanksgiving Dinner on November 23rd at 12 noon. We would like to welcome everyone to join us.

November 26th will be our Hanging of the Greens ceremony during the 11 a.m. service. Make plans to join us for this solemn, informative and touching ceremony. We will not be having Bible study on Wednesday night November 15 so that we can practice with the kids for the Hanging of the Greens.

If you have any questions give Pastor Josh a call at 417-840-1061.