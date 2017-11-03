Pleasant Home Church

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 was our youth group and adult Bible study. The adults began studying the book of John. The children continued learning the Old Testament books. Those who tested and had memorized all of them were Hudson Haney, Phillip Crocker and Levi Sartor. Katanga Underwood and Haidyn Haney (two of our younger ones on Wednesday night) almost have them all memorized. They are doing so well!

Two members of our church family were in the hospital this past week. Our prayers are with Marge Reed as she recovers from surgery, and Sharon Hoover as she is recovering from a bad fall. There were several others mentioned in prayer requests this morning including Charlie Rutledge’s great grand baby who was born prematurely and still in the hospital, and the Faith Chapel FWB Church who lost their Pastor to a heart attack, we have his family in our prayers during this tragic time.

Sunday morning started with Bro. Josh Haney singing Leaning on the Everlasting Arms while we all shook hands and welcomed each other. Those giving Birthday and Anniversary offerings this morning were Shirley Reed and Danny and Kelli Sartor. The kids recited the books of the Old Testament, and sang.

Bro. Josh brought the sermon from 2 Timothy 4:1-13. He began by asking the question, what is the legacy you want to leave behind? In Paul’s letter to Timothy he says to preach the word, making sure your teaching a good foundation or doctrine, for the day will come when people will not endure sound doctrine, but turn away from the truth and turn it into fables. We are to do the work of evangelists, making full proof of our sharing of the gospel, v. 7 tells us to keep the faith and v. 8 reminds us of our reward, to keep our eyes on the prize. What do you want to be remembered for? Paul wanted to be remembered as someone who followed Jesus. There is no “little bit of Jesus,” either you live for Jesus or you don’t.

Coming up on October 28 is our Trunk or Treat, chili cook off and hayride at 5 p.m. November 5 will be our 1st Sunday potluck dinner, always good food and fellowship, following morning services, November 12, the Elmore’s will be ministering in song at 11 a.m. We will be serving a free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day at noon, turkey, ham and all the trimmings. November 26 will be our Hanging of the Greens ceremony. We would love to have you join us for any of these special events and also for our regular services, Sunday School 10 a.m., Church 11 a.m., Wednesday night services 7 p.m.

If you have any questions or need directions to find us contact Pastor Josh Haney at 417-840-1061.

You can also like us on Facebook, Pleasant Home Freewill Baptist Church, to keep up with our events and happenings.