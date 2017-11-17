One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. I pray everyone is having a fun, yet, safe hunting season. Good luck everybody.

Saturday we attended the Veteran’s Day at the Ava Cemetery. I really enjoyed it, this was the first time I was able to attend and plan to go again. If you have never gone you need to go. Sheriff DeGase was the speaker and gave an awesome speech. He began with, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,” John 15: 13. He spoke of how our servicemen honor this scripture yet they take it just a little farther. They lay down their lives for complete strangers. He spoke of duty, honor, and country. Our servicemen have an understanding of these three things. If not for them we would not have the lives that we enjoy. They serve their duty with honor for their country. All the talk about those not standing for the National Anthem, pales in comparison to the sacrifice these men and women give. Not only should they be honored but their families also. The families sacrifice the home life that we all enjoy for the sake of their veteran. Give some thought to what all of them actually give for all of us. In the third chapter of Ecclesiastes it is spelled out clearly that there is time for everything. After the speech they laid a wreath, gave a 21 gun salute and played taps. I don’t know about everyone else, but when I hear taps played I tear up. After the event at the cemetery we went to the American Legion Hall. There the Legion and the VFW put on another ceremony. The ladies auxiliary provided soup and sandwiches. Very tasty. They covered the 100th anniversary of WW1 this year. It was supposed to be the war to end all wars. As we all know, that’s not the case. There were 41 million casualties for the entire war. Then they set the table and explained the whole thing for the MIA/POW. This is a very touching display.

The table is set for one, is small, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner, alone against his or her suppressors. The tablecloth is white, symbolic of the purity of their intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms. The single red rose in the vase signifies the blood they may have shed in sacrifice to ensure the freedom of our beloved United States of America. This rose also reminds us of the family and friends of our missing comrades who keep the faith while awaiting their return. The yellow ribbon on the vase represents the yellow ribbons worn on the lapels of the thousands who demand, with unyielding determination a proper accounting of our comrades who are not among us tonight. A slice of lemon on the plate reminds us of their bitter fate. The salt sprinkled on the plate reminds us of the countless fallen tears of families as they wait. The glass inverted. They cannot toast with us this night. The chair is empty. They are not here. The candle is reminiscent of the light of hope which lives in our hearts to illuminate their way home, away from their captors, to the open arms of a grateful nation. Let us pray to the supreme commander that all of our comrades will soon be back within our ranks. Let us remember and never forget their sacrifices. May God forever watch over them and protect them and their families.

I had more to put in my article this week but I am going to end it here. I pray you will all give some thought to all of this. Please if you see a veteran, shake their hand and thank them for their service. This should be extended to the police, fire and rescue personnel also.

Until next week, be blessed. Read your Bible and pray. Find someone who serves or has served and honor them or their family.