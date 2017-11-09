One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. What a wonderful weekend it has been for receiving God’s word.

Saturday I attended a women’s conference. Here are some highlights from the conference. ‘Strong women aren’t born, they are forged through the challenges of life.’ ‘The woman who has been through the storm and survived is a warrior.’ Ladies remember 3 things:

1. You are the Daughter of an almighty Father!

2. Your Father is the King of Kings, making you a Princess.

3. Above all else you are a mighty Warrior. “Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord,” Romans 8:37-38. Ask yourself if you put anything before God in your life. It may not be big things, it could be as simple as doing dishes instead of reading your Bible. Checking facebook instead of praying. Not praying over your meal because you have to hurry. We are not to walk around in fear or worry. “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind,” 2 Timothy 1:7. We also must let God inhabit our battlefield. God created man and woman with a warring spirit inside them. Since the garden Satan has targeted the woman. It states it in this verse that God put enmity between Satan and woman. Satan attacks the woman to get in the home. He then goes after the kids and husband. The home is supposed to be the safe place. The devil doesn’t just hate our warring spirit, but is also afraid of it. The seed of the woman is still destroying the darkness. The gates of hell cannot prevail against the church. God gave women spiritual radar (intuition or that little voice). We can determine truth behind people’s actions. Discernment. Ladies you must have virtue (behavior showing high moral standard). As with the woman with the issue of blood the woman was healed by her faith. Because of her virtue Jesus felt her touch specifically. In Luke chapter 18 the woman kept going before the judge until he said give her what she wants. Her persistence won the battle. You must have no give up in you.

FROG: fully rely on God through the Holy Ghost power. We should be striving to live righteously. We should have the kind of peace that we can only get from God. We should have the joy of God in us from receiving of the Holy Ghost. Does this describe you? Or are you just a form of what God wants you to be? Picture an empty kleenex box this is you as a form. Next take a coin drop it in the empty box. This is a lie from Satan. Shake the box, it rattles, just as we get rattled when we let Satan get his lies in our mind. Now fill the empty box with the pure, clean, white tissue. The lie can no longer rattle. The tissues represent you being filled with the Holy Ghost. Once you are, the devil can no longer crush you. He can dent you, but the Holy Ghost pops you right back out.

The danger of compromise in the church. Winds of doctrine will cause the waves to come. Remember though that when the sea was stormy, Peter got out of the boat. Everyone teaches how Peter started to sink, but think about how he walked on the water. Had he not stepped out of the boat in faith he never would have had that experience. We all have heard about the mustard seed of faith. Do not stay with the mustard seed of faith, grow it continually to a tree of faith. Our salvation or our walk with God should not be a mental thing. It should be a heart matter. Did you know that 73% of Christian homes have no control over the media in their homes? What goes in our eyes and ears is what enters our hearts. We are called to minister to the fractured world. Our world (America included) is fractured because of an alienation from God. The churches that are truly doing God’s work are working in the Spirit. It is not enough to have been a believer in your mind, it has to be what fills your heart. In Ephesians 4:1 we are instructed to walk worthy. We are to be willing prisoners of Jesus Christ. Ephesians 4:2 says we must have God’s kind of love in us. After He ascended into heaven and when he came back, he did not send someone on his behalf or get permission. He knew what he was supposed to do and did it. We must strive for perfection even though we will not reach it on this world. Read the book of Ephesians it is all about us sitting, walking and standing.

Until next week pray and read the word. Be blessed.