Norwood Gleanings

Happy Anniversary to Colleen and Golden Stofer on the 9th and Burt and Tresia (Parmeter) Smith will celebrate 37 years together on the 14th.

There will be a Veteran’s Day service at the school on Friday at 1 p.m. Please try to attend because the kids worked hard on this and it won’t mean much if we don’t make a big deal out of it. I personally am so proud of everyone that ever went in the military and especially for those that died for our great country.

Nov. 18th there will be a Christmas parade, chili and shopping. I know that there will b deer hunters gone from the 11th o 21st, but try to make this a special day.

If youth didn’t get a deer their first time, there will be another youth season on the 24th-26th. My hobby is still doing European mounts.

On Nov. 18th BJ Adler and Bailey Halford will be getting hitched at 3 p.m. at Hope Springs, west of Hartville by Odin.

I appreciated everyone that donated to my yard sale and who came out just to give. I promise it’s going to a good cause.

There will be a basketball jamboree to start of the season Thursday evening at 5 p.m.

I have a few get-wells to mention. Marylin Walker had a pacemaker put in and is doing pretty good. It’s suppose to have slowed her down for a month, but I would have to see that to believe it. Annie Ballard hasn’t been feeling well, so we wish her better days. Mabel Wherer has had a long year because of a bad car accident, but she is still pressing forward. Some days are better than others. Her daughter, Tammy Cudworth, got to have a PET scan and the places in her right lung have doubled in size. If it don’t show up in a PET scan then she will have a biopsy. But her spirits are great and she said, “I’m just leaning on God,” which is what we all ought to do. Debbie Shelton is still going a little slow, but is on th mend from her surgery. Mary Dake had some kind of shots for her back and now she can stand up straight and is doing 100% better. Pauline Bradshaw isn’t doing very well. They found out she has a brain tumor. I want to send a get-well to my neighbor, Matti Miller. She has cancer, so please keep all of these people in your thoughts and prayers.

Alan and Jessica Keeling are adding on to their home. Their home was a basement home and now they are going straight up with it. They picked the wrong part of the season to do this because of cold weather, but builder, David Miller, says he has a plan so they don’t freeze, we will see.

Zach and Tammy Williams have gotten moved to their home. Same road just a few houses down, across from the Koch’s.

Congratulations to Jeff and Courtney Devault. They are having another girl and everyone’s happy but their son, Garrett.

Colton and wife Watts had their son this week and Elaina is a proud Grandma. The maternal Dad is our postmaster so congratulations to him too.

There was a two car pileup at E and Tharp School Road. Susie (Gray) Dobbs, and Patricia Thompson were taken to the hospital.

Juanita Sinnings is in Autumn Oaks now. Hope all is well with her.

Monday, Nov. 13th there is no school, it’s Donnie Deer Day. He ain’t here, but his name still lingers on.

Thought: my goal this weekend is to move….just enough so people don’t think I’m dead.

Until next week, God bless our little town.