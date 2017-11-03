Norwood Gleanings

There was a mistake on a name last week. So we will try this again. Happy anniversary to Bob and Shirley Chadwell on the 1st and Dustin and Christy Chadwell on the 3rd.

Don’t forget on Saturday the 4th to set your clocks back an hour. So that means we get to cuddle in our beds an extra hour. My bed is my favorite place to be because it’s so soft.

Plan to attend the annual Veterans Day Assembly at Norwood School on November 10 at 1:30. Prior to the assembly, they will serve snacks and drinks to the veterans.

Our annual Christmas parade will be set for Saturday, 18th at 11:00 a.m. the theme… “An Old Fashion Christmas”. So to make it a huge success, we have to have people to enter floats or anything dressed up for the holidays.

Glen Adler’s son, B.J. is also getting married on that day at 3:00 p.m. to Bailey Halford from Mtn. Grove. We wish them the best of luck and congratulations.

They are still hulling walnuts out on E Highway until the end of October. I have to toot someone’s horn for them. Hats off to Jeff and Courtney Devault, every year they go out as a family and pick. They have two children and one on the way for those of you that didn’t know. Anyways they have picked over $300 this year. Then in November they will be open the 1st week from 3-5 pm. So there is money to be made if you aren’t lazy.

The high school principal will be retiring this year. Mr. Johnson has done a real good job and was at Norwood eight years, he started as the assistant.

Thought: Thanks to my parents, I am content more than most. Hell and destruction are never full; so the eyes of man are never satisfied. Have you ever seen it so bad, how people are not content with what they have? That was a quote from the Bible.

Until next time, God bless our little town.