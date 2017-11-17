New Hope Freewill Baptist Church

Amazing is all I can say about the revival we had this week. We were so blessed by the many people that chose to spend their time in God’s house with us. We appreciate all who came to worship with us.

Bro. Justin Lawson reminded all of us to make sure we are bearing fruit and not just showing our leaves. Christians now days are not bearing fruit, and do not seem to be concerned about it. What will God find on our tree? Fruit or nothing but leaves?

Bro. Doug Irwin taught us that we need to know where we stand. Who is our guide? God did not plan for us to go to hell. It’s in our nature to sin. Jesus is the way, the truth and the light. Jesus is our shepherd who gave his life so we could have life. We are only in want because we turn away from Jesus.

Bro. Bion Irwin, Bro. Scott, Bro. Lonnie, Bro. Dee and Bro. Marcus taught us that Jerusalem was the heart and we need to get back to the heart. Are we doing our part? How long will God wait? If you believe in once saved always saved, you can miss going to heaven. Freewill can eat you up, we have to stay on track. Rejecting God can and will destroy you. Don’t be afraid of rejection, light will overcome darkness. Our light needs to be brighter! Where is our fire for the Lord?

Bro. Randy Hicks taught us that Jesus Christ is the anchor of our soul and that his blood is the cord that holds the anchor. Don’t throw away the one thing that guides you when you are going through the storm.

Bro. Gene Terry taught us that we need to not be afraid to let others know what we believe. We need to be involved in the service in God’s house. The mystery of the ages has been here all along—-it’s Jesus Christ. We are complete in Him. If we are in Him, not Him in us, He is the one in control. What are we willing to give?

Thank you to all who prayed for this revival.

God Bless You.