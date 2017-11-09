New Hope Freewill Baptist

God is an awesome God!!!

Sunday school lesson was about standing our ground, calling on our faith and knowing that God’s grace is sufficient to get us through anything. We must learn to stand our ground in the face of adversity. God will always have our backs.

Sunday morning was from Daniel 3:13-26, “Will I take my stand?” Taking a stand on something whether it is for or against doesn’t mean you are disrespecting that person. Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego took their stand. Their faith was being tested. Three took a stand so that one could see God. Nebuchadnezzar was able to see God in the fiery furnace. God will always give you a blessing if you stand for him.

Sunday evening was from Romans 15:1-11, Esteem your neighbor better than yourself. We are meant to be servants of God, this means showing his love even when it is hard. We must stay loving and humble even in times of frustration or anger. Our God is greater than anything.

Please keep praying for our revival this week. We are praying that God has great things in store for us.

God Bless You.