Murray Church

We had good church over the weekend. Dan opened up in prayer then we were dismissed to Sunday school class. We had a good lesson from Romans, chapter 10. Then Linna Rae Fleetwood gave a birthday offering. Then we sung Happy Birthday. We had some singing then Sis. Karen brought the message. I enjoyed her message.

Sunday night we had another good service. There was some singing. I got a surprise when we got there. My son was there. He brought me a birthday present and a birthday cake. My dauther-in-law didn’t get to come. She had to work. I sure missed her.

My sympathy goes out to all that has lost loved ones.

We had several out for different reasons.

If you don’t have a home church we invite you to Murray.

Until next time, God bless you.