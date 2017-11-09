Don't Miss
Home / _Correspondents / Murray Church / Murray Church

Murray Church

Posted by: News Server 2 in Murray Church November 9, 2017 0 1 Views

We had good church over the weekend. Dan opened up in prayer then we were dismissed to Sunday school class. We had a good lesson from Romans, chapter 10. Then Linna Rae Fleetwood gave a birthday offering. Then we sung Happy Birthday. We had some singing then Sis. Karen brought the message. I enjoyed her message.

Sunday night we had another good service. There was some singing. I got a surprise when we got there. My son was there. He brought me a birthday present and a birthday cake. My dauther-in-law didn’t get to come. She had to work. I sure missed her.

My sympathy goes out to all that has lost loved ones.

We had several out for different reasons.

If you don’t have a home church we invite you to Murray.

Until next time, God bless you.

Tagged with:

About News Server 2

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | Douglas County Herald