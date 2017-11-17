Mt. Zion News

The annual Harvest Home service and basket dinner at Mt. Zion Bible School was on Sat., Nov. 4, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Darrell Swearengin welcomed a large crowd in Evans Auditorium. The pledges were led by Jonathan Lizotte (American flag), Keeton Freeman (Christian flag), and Jackson Fleming (Bible). Elizabeth Fleming led the congregational song. The invocation was by Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. Five patriotic song were song by 24 members of the Elementary Choir, 16 members of the High School Choir and 2 volunteers. Soloist was Ty Rehfeldt. Dana Fourman was the Director, and Allred, Pastor at Kinser Chapel, gave the message. He spoke of a harvest of friendships, a harvest of memories, a harvest of dedication, and a harvest of souls.

The High School Choir also sang Monday night at the Douglas County Republican dinner in honor of State Representative Lyle Rowland. It was held at the Squires Community Building. Ten adults from Mt. Zion Bible School attended as well.

Visitors in the Sunday service included Jane Hall of Biloxie, MS., John Bondy of Moberly, MO., Greg and Chris Wolf of Willow Springs, MO., Jim and Elaine Hansen of Ava. Ushers in the morning service were Alex Fourman, John and Houston Dale. Linda Ferguson sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “Jesus and Persecution” from Matthew 5:10-44. “Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs in the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you…Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you.” (1) The Realm of Persecution – righteousness has a standing, a stand, and a standard. (2) The Reviling of Persecution – reviled by culumny (slander), for Christ, in court. (3) The Reward of Persecution – great celebration, company, crown (of grace.) (4) The Response to Persecution – a choice of affections, announcements, actions and appeals.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service. John Bondy led in prayer. Bob Thompson, Sr. sang a solo. Pastor Bob’s message was “Praying for the Persecuted.” II Thess. 3:1, “Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may have free course, and be glorified, even as it is with you.” He told of incidents of persecution in India, Africa, Nepal, Sudan, and Egypt, as reported by the Voice of the Martyrs. Richard Wurmbrand was imprisoned 14 years in Romania; he now lives in California. Prayers were offered by Barbara Uhles, Norman Murray, Brian Haynes, Marlene Miller and Dana Fourman.

Cinda Thompson was in charge of the Wednesday Evening “Peoples’ Meeting,” because Pastor Bob had gone to the Virgin Island to represent the World Mission Board. Don Eagleston led in prayer. Sister Cinda read Psalm 126:3. “The Lord hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad.” Testimonies were shared by Donna and Brian Haynes, Linda and Norman Murray, Barbara and Dennis Uhles, Judy and Earnest Murray, Mary and Bob Thompson, Sr., Sheena Mahan, Jesse Paxton, and Don Eagleston. Mary Thompson led in a closing prayer.