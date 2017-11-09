Mt. Zion News

Speakers in chapel at Mt. Zion Bible School recently include Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. (The Reformation), Stephanie Thompson (Testimony), and Barbara Uhles (Let Your Light Shine). On Tuesday, Oct. 31 there was a Pumpkin Party with popsicles for the lower learning center (grades 1-6). Mrs. Stephanie was dressed as Clara Barton. A pumpkin craft, story “Almanzo’s Prize Pumpkin and games filled the last period of the day. This group also had a field trip to the zoo in Springfield on Thursday. Pastor Bob, Cinda and Stephanie Thompson were the adult sponsors. Students who participated were Alexa and Ashlyn Arender, Felicity and Jackson Berry, Jayce and Casten Elwood, Kylie Adams, Olivia Dannen, Lyla Hoogendoorn, Bella Fleetwood, Chloe Scofield, Dalanie Petty, Colin Fleming, Julian Allen, Landon Williams, Xavier Geiler; Cami, Gigi, Matthew and Samuel Lizotte.

Adam Freeman and J.R. Downen poured a new sidewalk between the classroom building and the mail room this week. We appreciate Les Welty and Adam Freeman for their generous donation of Little Debbie snacks.

Visitors in the Sunday services included Lynell and Ava Kirk of Cooter, MO.; Ashton Mariah, and Jensen Kunkel of Ava. Ushers in the Sunday morning service were James Cox and Earnest Murray. Cinda Thompson sang a solo. Pastor Bob preached on “Real Repentance” from II Corinthians 7:10-11. “Godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh death. For behold this selfsame thing, that ye sorrowed after a godly sort, what carefulness is wrought in you, yea, what clearing of yourselves, yea what indignation, yea what fear, year what vehement desire, yea what zeal, yea what revenge.” Repentance is the subject of the first eight theses of Martin Luther, nailed to the door of the church in Wittenberg, 500 years ago today. (1) Carefulness: noted diligence, no delay. (2) Clearing: visible repentance, viable restitution. (3) Chagrin: at sin and self. (4) Consternation: sin our environment, slipping our endangerment, Satan our enemy. (5) Compelling: non-identification with old life, new identification with holy life. (6) Continuing: persistence, passion. (7) Concurrence: agreement with God’s punishment for sin, alignment with God’s program of salvation. Praise God for the man who responded to the invitation; he sought and found personal salvation for the first time in his life.

The Fifth Sunday Singspiration was held at 6 p.m. Jesse Paxton led three new choruses and a few other songs. Jeanette Cardin led in prayer. Donna Haynes gave a devotional “Preparing for the Journey.” Brian Haynes played a piano solo. Then the Haynes’ called on those who were prepared to share in the service. There were six vocal solos: Linda Ferguson, Dana Fourman, Cinda Thompson, Delbert Murray, Jesse Paxton and Bob Thompson, Sr. Marlene and Gaylerd Miller sang a duet with his guitar. Norman Murray played a solo on his french horn. Other instrumentalists included Pastor Bob, Jesse Paxton, Dana Fourman, Debbie Cox, Barbara Uhles, and Cheryl Paxton. Closing prayer was by Marlene Miller. Readings were given by Edith Johnson, Jeanette Cardin, Debbie Cox, Linda Murray, Mary Thompson, Dennis Uhles, and James Cox. A report on the Passion Play was given by Pastor Bob and Jonathan and Connor Lizotte. Sheena Mahan gave her testimony.

In the Wednesday evening service, Gaylerd Miller led in prayer. Pastor Bob’s lesson was “How Great Is Our God.” The moral attributes of God include Holiness and Love. His nature is Holy Love. He not only has love, He is love. Closely related to His love is God’s wrath.