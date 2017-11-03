Mt. Zion News

The October meeting of the Parent Teacher Fellowship at Mt. Zion Bible School was held in Cardwell Cafeteria on Thursday evening, the 19th. After an opening prayer by Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., the program was presented by grades 1-12. They sang a song and recited ten verses from the Sermon on the Mount. Then there were two skits by Stephanie Thompson, Barbara Uhles, Jayce Elwood, Keeton Freeman, Bella Fleetwood, Colin Fleming, Camille, Logan and Jonathan Lizotte.

Genessa Freeman presided over the business meeting. Barbara Uhles read the minutes of the last meeting. Cheryl Paxton gave the treasurer’s report and statistics from the recent chili supper. Pastor Bob was elected as chairman of the Christmas float committee. He appointed five members: Adam Freeman, Shawn Elwood, Brian Bowers, Barbara Uhles, and Sarah Hoogendoorn. The purchase of a table top score board was approved for use at basketball games in the gym. Shawn Elwood asked the blessing on the refreshments.

A field trip to the Passion Play in Eureka Springs, Ar. was enjoyed by students in grades 7-12 on Friday, Oct. 20 (2:00-11:30 p.m.) Those who went included Brenna Barton, Elizabeth and Jackson Fleming, Keeton Freeman, Cooper Murray, Andrew Fleetwood, Preston Bowers, Joe Daidson, Jonathan and Connor Lizotte, D.J. Burdett, Pastor Bob, Cinda, Stephanie and Matt Thompson.

Chapel speakers in Oct. have included Darrell Swearengin (Miracles with the Boy’s Lunch), Pastor Bob (The King’s Invitation, Give Caesar the Things That Belong to Him), Stephanie Thompson (Glaydis Aylward in China), and Barbara Uhles (Martin Luther).

The special song in the Sunday morning worship service was a clarinet solo by Anna Cox. She was accompanied by pianist Debbie Cox. After the pastoral prayer, Brother Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “The Holy Race” based on Hebrews 12:1-14. “Let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith…Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord.” (1) Run in Patience: endure the cross, the contradiction, the chastening. (2) Run in Peace: respect, relationship, righteousness. (3) Run in Purity: divestment, design, discipline.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service. Dennis Uhles led in prayer. James Womack and Becky Moore gave testimonies. She reported on her last four years in Congo, Africa. The special song was a duet by Marlene and Gaylerd Miller, with his guitar. Pastor Bob preached on “Selling Our Birthright” from Hebrews 12:14-17. “Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled….Esau, who for one morsel of meat sold his birthright….when he would have inherited the blessing, he was rejected.” (1) Peril of Apathy: failure to advance, arouse, and attain holiness. (2) Peril of Acrimony (bitterness): carnal root, representation, result. (3) Peril of Alteration: sensuality, selling, sorrow.

In the Wednesday evening service, Jesse Paxton was the song leader. Cinda Thompson led in prayer. Pastor Bob’s lesson was on “The Holiness of God.” This is a moral or ethical attribute which refers to God’s government over free and intelligent creatures. The holiness of God is the sum of all His attributes and constitutes the nature of God.

“Welcome back” to Marce Mahan. She is from Kentucky, and is visiting her sister, Cinda, for a couple of months.