Mt. Tabor Church

Another wonderful day to be in God’s house, with pledges, singing and praying for the needs of family and friends. We always remember those who have lost loved ones and those struggling, especially at holiday times.

Brother Michael read Zachariah 7:8-14, using compassion as his main thought. Sometimes we lose sight of what Christians are to do, in this “dog eat dog” world. We should have that feeling of compassion all year round, not just at Christmas, excellent message.

Jadon Lansdown, West Plains, celebrated his 15th birthday, Nov. 13, and was treated to a very special day, at Wonders of Wildlife. Ronnie and Pat met Doug, Kristi, Jadon and Kayley, in Mansfield, and they all went to spend the day there. He especially enjoyed the aquarium and museum. They were joined, at lunch time, by David and Casey Guerin and daughters, of Mt. Vernon, at a local pizza eatery, for fun, games and food. The experience was described as, “almost unbelievable”.

LeAnna, MaKayla, Logan and Nora, visited Jewell Elliott, Thursday evening.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown visited and had lunch with Paul Cox, Mansfield, last Tuesday, and found him doing better.

Harold and Kay Hutchison drove to Joplin last Friday to spend the weekend with Jeff and Kristy Tackett. While there they attended the 1st birthday of Joey Mishler, son of Stephanie and Gary. Several other family members joined them in Commerce, Ok. for the event. Steven Tackett, of Duenweg, spent time with the group, also.

Nora Elliott spent Saturday with Jewell Elliott, while her family attended the football game.

Jewell Elliott visited her uncle Lloyd Tate and Dorma Stephens, Friday.

Danny and Kim Clements stopped by for a short visit with Harold Hutchison, Tuesday afternoon.