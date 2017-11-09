Mt. Tabor Church

It was a bright sunny morning for worship, as we began with our pledges and singing. We had several prayer requests for our church families, community, country and always, the bereaved. We are so thankful for God’s grace and His many blessings.

Brother Michael read Matthew 26:41, as well as referring to scripture in Romans and Galatians. Part of that scripture says, the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak. We must have our priorities in order, so we can do those things God has set before us to accomplish for His glory, a very good message.

Revivals continue in our area, Mt. Calvary this week and Sweden next week. The smaller churches need to support each other in their endeavor for the Lord.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown drove to West Plains to spend Halloween with Doug, Kristie, Jadon and Kayley Lansdown. They enjoyed visiting and helping give treats to those who came to share the fun.

Grant Clements spent Friday evening with Harold and Kay Hutchison. Dylan and friend, Morgan, visited later in the evening.

Jewell Elliott enjoyed having supper with James and Tammy Elliott, Sunday evening.

Harold and Kay Hutchison spent Saturday in West Plains with Harlin, Shirley and Amy Hutchison. Shirley is recuperating from back surgery, on Thursday, and is making progress toward recovery.

Jewell Elliott joined friends and family at Ava Place, recently, to help Albert Elliott celebrate his 86th birthday. We send our best wishes to him, also.