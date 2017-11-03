Mt. Tabor Church

We were a little slow getting started, Sunday morning, however, we had a good morning in the Lord’s house. We did our pledges, sang and continued with all the prayer requests, plus a few new ones. Always, we pray for the bereaved families and those facing new struggles, whether illness, financial, or spiritual.

Brother Michael read Ezekiel 2:1-10, 3:1-3, speaking about the children of Israel. God gave him the words to say, whether they heard or not for they were a rebellious people. Today we may hear, but not truly understand what we have heard, a very common problem. That may fall under selective hearing.

Lloyd Tate has spent some time in OMC, West Plains, our best wishes to him and hope he is feeling much better.

Our 5th Sunday Meeting was Saturday, two services and our speakers did a great job. It was a blessing to those attending, plus, a great lunch and fellowship.

Shaun, LeAnna, MaKayla, Logan and Nora Elliott enjoyed an evening meal with Jewell Elliott, Thursday evening. James and Tammy Elliott visited Thursday evening, also.

Bill Johnson visited Harold Hutchison, Sunday morning.

Jewell Elliott joined family and friends, Saturday, to help Logan Elliott celebrate his 10th birthday.

Dan and Kim Clements visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Friday afternoon.

Ashley Elliott Wilson stopped by to see Jewell Elliott on her way back to her home in Bolivar.

Dylan Clements and his friend, Morgan, brought little Grant to trick or treat Harold and Kay, as well as Jewell Elliott and Hellen Blakey, in this area.