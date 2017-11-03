Mt. Olive Church

There are times in everyone’s life that there are troubles that just become overwhelming. Those are the days that it’s good to know that we have an advocate in Christ Jesus to help us carry our load. Jesus said in Matthew 11:28, “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

Sunday is the day that should be marked on everyone’s calendar as “church day.” When we set aside time to just put work and all the little aggravations of the previous week out of our minds and focus on just being thankful to God for all our blessings, then we can rest and refresh our minds and hearts and have that day of rest that God intended for us to have. He knows what is best for us.

Sunday service opened with scripture reading and prayer. The adult class is studying in Revelation. We had a small crowd for Sunday school but, quite a few came in for church. After congregational singing, worship service opened with prayer request and prayer. Prayer was asked to be continued for Roger. He is improving, after a battle with bacterial meningitis. We know that God heard and answered the many prayers that were prayed for him and miracles still happen. A benefit is being planned for them on December 2, at Plainview School to help with expenses. We aren’t sure when he will be coming home. He has been in Cox since October 10th.

The Friday night singing was well attended and we had a wonderful singing with a lot of visitors bringing songs and music. It was wonderful to be in church with Jim and Carol Hale and to hear them sing and play. A long time ago we all went to Bruner Baptist together! We were glad to have Gorman come and also several from Chadwick, and Bonnie Melton and hubby. Love to hear that woman sing. There are singings just about every Friday night, around the region so if you missed this week, there will be one somewhere next week.

Sunday night we had a good crowd and a really good service with good singing, preaching and fellowship afterwards with birthday cake and coffee for those who had birthdays in October. Rilee Swearengin had a birthday and is now 12 years old. Good to see Dillon down from his home in Springfield to be in church with us.

Our Hayride will be Saturday, November 4, beginning at 4:00 p.m. After the Hayride, we will have a wiener/ marshmallow roast and chili to eat. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy going for a hayride and roasting hot dogs.

Until then, have a safe blessed week and remember … “It is a good thing to give thanks unto the Lord, and to sing praises unto thy name,O most High,” Psalm 92:1.