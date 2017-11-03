Once again it is time to check up on what’s happening on Little Creek. I don’t know much because I haven’t felt like club or church so all I know I get on Facebook or via telephone. Oh how times have changed! I don’t like our new world as much.

Martha Lee and John came to spend the day Saturday with Martha Lee’s brother, Jim Frye and Jean. They spent the night and others joining them for an evening of an old fashioned family get together were Danny and Jamie Dry and Gary Schillinger. They played games and enjoyed soup and homemade ice cream.

Karen and Greg, my daughter and son-in-law, stopped by from town and Karen with my granddaughter, Nicole, came in the afternoon.

I appreciate everyone for your prayers and your concern. I haven’t been feeling up to par the past week. I feel better this Sunday morning but opted out of church today to just rest. I will study and get a good message from TV.

This Wednesday morning is a beautiful sunshiny day, a little cold but nippy. I stayed home today and miss my friends but they will quilt and enjoy one another, I’m sure. I think they will probably get my quilt in the frames today.

Robyn and I got my peppers picked and canned and one ornamental pepper potted and inside. So in addition to eye appeal, I will have pepper to spice up my dinners.

Karen came last night with green tomatoes she picked in anticipation of a freeze. Everyone is getting ready for winter. But myself, I am just going to enjoy the autumn beauty.

And in closing, I will report the blessing we got of ½” of rain with more coveted, and with praise to God for all his blessings. I love autumn.

October gave a party; the leaves by hundreds came

The willows, oaks, and maples with leaves of every name.

The sunshine spread a carpet, and everything was grand

Miss Weather led the dancing,

Professor Wind, the band.

God bless!