Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center

Hello from our home to your home. We were busy last week getting ready for Halloween, our little trick or treaters came out in full force. We had zombies, dinosaurs, clowns, bikers, lambs, baby chicks, hobos, we seen it all and all our residents had a good time handing out candy and sometimes scaring the little goblins.

We appreciate Wal-mart for donating candy to the residents for them to hand out to the kids in our community. We appreciate Tina, Gordon, Brooklyn and Doran Simmons, and Mike Burris for helping with the event.

Connie Burris was at the Ava – Mtn. View football game handing out Ava Bears foam fingers to fans. Everyone enjoyed getting a souvenir at the game.

Carla Wagner and Connie Burris enjoyed setting up a table of treats for the Silver Sneaker at the MOCH Gym.

We had our Fall Family Night with a lot of family attending the chili supper and everyone got pie for dessert. Glen Dale Robertson, LeeAnn Crum and Erin Crum’s group SHINE was our entertainment for the evening. The dietary staff did an outstanding job on the chili and all the staff pitched in and helped get things set up. Riley Welch and Jeane Huff won the door prizes. It was a fun evening of music, food and fellowship. We appreciate everyone who attended the event.

Several of our residents had birthdays in October. They were Robert Towe, Ila Stillings, Billie Hodges, Carl Sievert, Margie Burke, Tom Hawkins, Naomi Stephens and Anna Worthy Garner.

Residents having birthdays in November are Um Cho, Wanda Ellison, Mike Thomas, Fern Bishop, Marian Conradi, Joe Neuhart, Chris Lundin, Jim Stafford, Bernice Byerlee, Wanda Agee and Jean Smith.

Our monthly birthday party will be on November 13th starting at 2:00 p.m. in the main dining room.

Churches having church this month at 2:00 are: November 5th, 1st Southern Baptist and they did a great job; November 12th, Mound Church; November 19th, Ava General Baptist; and November 26th, Gentryville Church. If any church out there would like to be on the schedule, please call Connie at 683-4129. Our residents appreciate the church services that are held in their home. We appreciate our churches so much. The new schedule will be out next week.

Three Rivers Hospice has been busy making crafts with our residents on Wednesday afternoons, they enjoy the crafts, movie and popcorn. Joy and Sara have a large group coming to the activities each week.

Evelyn Harper calls Bingo each Tuesday afternoon, she is a volunteer for Hospice Compassus. She is known as the candy lady.

We had our Halloween and Golden Age Games on Tuesday and everyone had a good time playing the games. Sybil Gheer, Ellis Stephens, Pauline Brooke, and Nancy Wellman won the soccer kick. Basketball Toss went to Richard Gunter, Ellis Stephens, Billie Hodges and Charlotte McAffee. Horseshoes was won by Naomi Stephens, Tom Hawkins, Richard Gunter and Frances Aid. Trivia was won by Trenta Jones, Anna Worthy, Jennifer Rayburn and Emmalyn Stephens. Everyone got to play Bingo and they all won with gifts of candy donated by Evelyn Harper. Dietary made our lunch interesting with Ghostlash, batty broccoli with gooey slime, vampire garlic bread sticks, and Black Magic Cake and poison of your choice to drink.

We had a good Halloween at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center.

Congratulations to Beulah Duncan, Dora McBrayer, Madge Matlock and Fred Ernest on getting to go home.

Our prayers and sympathy go out to the family of Ed Hall and Bessie Chisam, they will be greatly missed around our home.

We would like to welcome new residents to our home, they are Les Yearwood, Wilma Brooke, George Plaster and Marceline Hudson.

God Bless You from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.