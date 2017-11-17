Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests. Prayer was given by Bro. Mac. We had the pledges for the flags and for the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Sunday school began with prayer. The lesson came from Galatians 3:1-18. The key verse was 3:6. The title of the lesson was “O Foolish Galatians!” It was a good lesson.

The young ones gathered the Coins For Christ. It was then time to sing for the Lord. We had some specials from Sister Peggy, Bro. John Weisbrod, Sister Sara and Bro. Mac.

Bro. Gregg opened with prayer. He used scripture from Matthew 19:23-30. The title of the lesson was “First.” It was very good lesson. We had some comments and discussions. We had a song and were dismissed in prayer by Sister Sharron.

The evening service began with prayer requests. We formed the prayer circle and Bro. John Hamelton led in prayer.

It was again time to sing for the Lord. We had good music. We had specials from Bro. Mac and Sister Sara, also Bro. John Hamelton.

Bro. Gregg opened in prayer. He used scripture from Judges 6:1. It was a good message from the Lord. We sang a song and then was dismissed in prayer by Sister Juanita.