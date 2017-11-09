Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests with prayer by Bro. John Weisbrod. We had the pledges for the flags and for the Bible. It was then time for us to sing for Jesus.

Sunday school began with Bro. John Weisbrod as our leader. Scripture for our lesson was found in Galatians 2:1-21. Key verse was Galatians 2:20. We also read from Acts 15:1-35. I like the new way we do Sunday school. Everyone else seems to like it too. We all take part in it. We have some good discussion.

The young ones gathered the Coins For Christ. It was then time to sing for the Lord. The hymns we sing are a real blessing. We gathered our gifts to God and prayer was given by Bro. Gregg. We had specials from Sister Gladys and Bro. Don and Sister Misty’s boys. They were joined by Bro. Mac and Bro. Don. They did a real good job. Bro. Gregg opened the morning service with prayer. He used scripture from the book of Haggai 2:8 for his message. The title of the message was “The Gold Is Mine.” It was a good message. We had a song and prayer. We were dismissed in prayer by Bro. John Weisbrod.

We will not be having any monthly singings until the fourth Sunday of January.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.