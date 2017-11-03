Happy Home Church

You missed a great singing Saturday night. We had as our guest singers, Vic Murdy and Carol Murdy. What a blessing they were. The house was filled with the Lord. Maybe we can do it again.

Our morning service began with Bro. John Hamilton opening with prayer. We had prayer requests. Prayer by Sister Juanita. We had pledges, to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

The children told about their Sunday School lesson. Good job.

We sang happy birthday to our Pastor, Brother Gregg.

The children gathered the Coins For Christ. It was then time to sing for Lord. We gathered our gifts for the Lord and Brother Gregg led in prayer. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Brother John and Sister Kay.

Brother Gregg opened the morning service with prayer. Title of the message, Weak Pseudo – Christians Give Satan Power. Scripture used was found in Genesis 1 and Psalms 33:6. It was a good message from the Lord. We had a song and prayer. Sister Naomi dismissed us in prayer.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.