For our Founder’s Day Celebration on October 26th, we had thirty girls and two tag-a-longs. They learned about Juliette Gordon Lou’s life and how and when she founded Girl Scouts. The girls also tried some food that Juliette would have had at he party like capers and corn fritters. We colored a picture of Juliette. They did dress up photos, decorated cookies and left with a bag of candy.

On October 28th, our leaders spent the day in Nixa learning the new computer program to help with meeting plans. Four of the leaders also earned their leader bar by taking a leader orientation class. There was several other fun and learning opportunities for the rest.

We meet weekly on Thursday at th Life Church from 5-7 p.m. in the Kid Zone.

For more information about Girl Scouts in the Douglas County area, please contact volunteer Melinda McGee at 417-683-8551 or mcme@live.com subject line Girl Scouts.