Last week 35 girls placed flags on Veterans’ graves right after school. We went back to the church when we finished and the VFW Auxiliary taught us all flag etiquette.

This week will be meeting with the VFW to retire several USA flags. There will be no meeting next week.

We meet weekly on Thursday at the Life Church from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Kid Zone.

For more information about Girl Scouts in Douglas County area, please contact volunteer Melinda McGee at 417-683-8551 or mcgme@live.com subject line Girl Scouts.