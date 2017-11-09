This week we learned about our fall product sales items (nuts, candy and magazines). The girls also went over how to make change and set goals. Four of the girls on Saturday went to Missouri State University and earned their Scientist Journey.

On Sunday three girls enjoyed the great outdoors at Camp Finbrooke to learn the ABC of archery.

For our November 9th meeting this week we will be placing flags on Veteran’s graves right after school.

We meet weekly on Thursdays at the Life Church from 5-7 p.m. in the Kid Zone.

For more information about Girl Scouts in the Douglas County area, please contact volunteer Melinda McGee at 417-683-8551 or mcgme@live.com subject line Girl Scouts.

P.S. Girl Scout Cookie Sales start January 4, 2018.