Girdner Church

Last Week’s News- It has been a sad week around Girdner this week. We lost one of our own, and heaven sure gained a beautiful lady. Just last week she was singing in the congregation. We all knew she was sick, but sure didn’t expect to be having service with her in her heavenly home this week. Miss Wilda Potter will be missed by us all. She has been a great friend to me for many years and has always prayed for me and mine, as well as, many others. Please keep Leon, Kristy, Kelly and Kerry and their families in your prayers.

Bro. Larry and Sis. Bonnie are recovering good from their surgeries and have been missed by us all at church. Hoping they can be back with us soon.

Bro. Donald Potter brought the message both Sunday morning and evening for us. Sis. Maxine and Bro. Jim are camping.

Bro. Donald’s message was from Ephesians 3:17-21, speaking of us being rooted and grounded in the Lord. Bro. Donald spoke of some trees and how some had been blown over and taken out through storms, but the Palm tree stood the storm. He said that it’s roots were different than the other trees, they were rooted deeper and could stand the storms. So we as Christians, when we were rooted deep in God’s word and in Him, we too can stand the storms of life that come our way. Psalms 92:12-15. In the 12th verse it says, The righteous shall flourish like the palm tree, he shall grow like a cedar in Lebanon. Another great passage he shared was Hebrews 12:1, “Let us lay aside every weight and sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us. This is just a wonderful chapter to read. I start to look back and read and then I start to write and could just go on and on, but know I can’t do that so just would encourage everyone to go on and read this chapter. I am sure we all want to be rooted in the Lord to stand those storms that seem to come to us all from time to time. I always think when a storm starts in my life about the song, The Shepherd’s Point of View. There comes a time, at the end of every storm, we look back and we can see from the Shepherd’s point of view, when he reminds us of that moment, when we could not make it through, we see one set of footprints, when he reached out and carried us through.

God’s blessing to each and everyone. Please keep the Potter family in your prayers.

This Week’s News – Lots of fires being built in those stoves and furnaces this week and weekend. I love to feel that good wood heat. The heat from the electric and gas is good, but sure enjoy wood heat. Kenny says this will be our last year of wood heat, but hoping not. However, I am not the one cutting the wood so I will be happy with whatever we have.

Our teens got to enjoy an outing at Branson this Friday with Chad, Joanna and Jennifer. I think they went and rode the go-carts and out to eat at CiCi’s Pizza for lunch. A great time was had by all. I don’t think you can ever have too many times out with the teens and them share some quality time together, and bond as friends. They need this time in their lives as Christian friends. We appreciate Chad, Joanna, and Jennifer for making this possible for the kids.

Some of our young youth have got their deer in the youth deer season this weekend! Macee, Gage, Grady, and Westin. I think I know where I can get some deer jerky this year! Good job kiddos!

Bro. Larry was back this Sunday and we were glad to see him feeling better and able to get out. He has been missed. Sis. Bonnie was feeling much better and her and John was at church Sunday also. Glad to have you all back! You are missed when your not with us.

Please keep Ed Hall in your prayers. He isn’t feeling well and is in a lot of pain. If you stop by the nursing home, please stop in and say hello to him.

Sis. Maxine’s message Sunday morning was from Romans 3:1-10. Also a verse she shared was from 1 John 1:9. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

Sunday evening we had a testimony service. It was great to hear what God has brought so many through and how He has protected them. It is always great to hear each ones stories of what and how God has had his hand of protection on each one, and showed his love towards us through it all. We serve a mighty God, and for him there is nothing too big or hard for him to do.

Some are getting geared up in the church for the Christmas float. Also for a Christmas play. I always enjoy this time of year and enjoy going to the ones around in other churches. Fun times ahead.

Hope everyone has a great week. May God Bless each and everyone.