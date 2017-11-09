Gentryville

Wed., Nov. 1 – This is sure a typical November day, dreary and cloudy, we’ve just had a trace of rain, and 40 degree is our temperature this morning.

Ann Collins had company on Sunday, Carol Wise, Riley O’Shea and his boys. She always enjoys the little ones. Also Pam Couch visited her one evening.

Jimmie Hurst, his son Matthew and his sons Josh and Bailey were down at Bertha and Dean Scherer’s at their hunting cabin over the weekend and Bailey hunted in the youth deer season, but he didn’t get one. Hunter Evans killed one.

I was pleasantly surprised one evening my niece, Janet Smith, and Katlyn visited me. Also Trish, Amanda and Rebecca visited me.

Dianne Evans ate supper last night (Tuesday) with Bertha and Dean Scherer.

My sister, Ann Collins, popped in a few minutes this afternoon. She is 91 years old and she still drives, occasionally.

Thought for the day: I can help to meet the needs of my brothers and sisters through prayer.

Birthday greetings in November: Trish Russell the 6th, Linda Owens, a niece in Bristow, OK on the 8th, Paul Smith the 11th, my grandson, Aaron Chambers, the 15th, Janet Smith, another niece, the 17th, and my neighbor girl, Rebecca Russell on the 30th.

Until next time, God bless and take care.