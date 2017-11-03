Gentryville

After opening service with prayer and singing, we studied in our Sunday school class about God’s faithfulness and Israel’s unfaithfulness, but with Nehemiah’s prayer and God’s mercy, they remembered God’s covenant and came back to God.

Our special song was by Wanda Casady, Rod and Joanne Welker.

Many enjoyed the hayride Saturday night with good food and fellowship.

It was good to see Ramona and Gary Henning back in church and Kent Turner is home recuperating from surgery, continue to keep Gary and Kent in your prayers. Also our sympathy goes out to the Larry Bogart family during the passing of Larry.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from 1 Peter ,chapter 1, God makes a change in us and sets up apart. His abundant mercy will make us more obedient. God gives us peace free from fear, agitating passions, and moral conflicts.

In our evening service, our special song was by Rod and Joanne Welker.

Don’t forget time changes next Sunday, November 5th.

When we have a relationship with God, He gives us a lively hope that we are going to see Jesus and be in His presence.

May God bless and Go Ava Bears.