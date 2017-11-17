Gentry Church

After prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday school how God used Jeremiah to tell about the new covenant we are in and how it gives us hope and confidence that lives can be rebuilt in Christ.

Friday, November 17th is Gentry’s Third Friday Night Singing at 7 p.m. with snacks afterwards. Everyone is invited.

Remember next Sunday, Nov. 19th we will be having elections of teachers and other officers.

Gentry attended the benefit singing last Friday night and we heard some good singing at Mt. Calvary Church and thanks for the good food afterwards.

Our special song was by the choir and we had a reading by Narvil Tetrick to recognize the service of our Veterans in order for us to have our freedom.

We invite everyone to join us in our Wednesday night services at 7 p.m. We are watching the video of The Jewish Wedding by Perry Stone and how it relates to our future.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Genesis, chapter three. We make choices and have to take the blame. We can’t blame others for our sins. Sin will always cost us, but after Adam and Eve’s sin God still covered and clothed them and remembered their sin no more.

In our evening service, our special songs were by Rod and Joanne Welker and one by Narvil Tetrick, Wendell Deo, Sharon Lee, Janice Young and Charlotte Reich.

Pastor Comer’s evening message was from Romans, chapter twelve. We need renewing of our minds in what we make of our lives. God will enable us to do mighty things for Him. Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.