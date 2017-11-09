Gentry Church

After prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday school class Israel had trouble finding a faithful priest to be the nation’s spiritual leader. Samuel replaced Eli, they had a faithful God, but unfaithful people.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Blaze Howard.

Our special song was by Robin Nagel, Ramona Henning and Wes Hampel did a reading.

Our sympathy goes out to the Ron Allen family in Kansas in the death of their son. He was the grandson of Harley and Faye Allen.

Friday night, November 10th Gentry will sing at a benefit at Mt. Calvary Church, it starts at 7 p.m.

Wendell and Virginia Deo were so proud to announce the birth of a new great granddaughter named Joy. Seems as though girls are scarce in Wendell’s family.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Proverbs, chapter 18. A man that has friends must show himself friendly. There is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother and his name is Jesus. He never fails you, walks and stands by you, will not forsake you and he laid down his life for you.

In our evening service, our special song was by quartet of Wanda Casady, Bill Comer, Ronnie and Sue Thomas, and one by Pastor Comer.

His evening message was from I Corinthians chapter three. Be a wise master builder by the grace of God. Our works are important to God, but your works should be acts of love not you thinking it is your duty. Be a shining light and walk in wisdom.