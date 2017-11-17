Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning with singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Sunday school lesson was Oh Foolish Galatians from Galatians 3:6-17 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Specials by Fern Cooper, Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Raymond Haden. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Psalms 51:12. He prayed then read Isaiah 61:1-3, John 8:36-38. After a good message we sang. As it was birthday and anniversary celebration we sang Happy Birthday to Sue Wright and Fern Cooper. We were dismissed by Bro. John Ratteree. We went back to the fellowship room and had a good lunch.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Bro. Ronnie Epps. We sang several songs. Prayer was given by Sister Annabell Walker. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison, Raymond and Naida Haden. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. He read II Corinthians 9:15, John 3:16, Romans 6:23, II Corinthians 12:3-4, Revelations 2:11, I Peter 1:7-8. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Diane Strunk.