Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Bro. Raymond Haden. Sunday school lesson was Standing For Truth using scripture from Galatians 2:1-10 taught by Bro. Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Specials by Fern Cooper, Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison, and Hunter Stewart. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Matthew 9:32-38. He prayed then read Romans 8:21and 37-39. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Naida Haden.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Sister Lena Ingram. We sang several songs. Specials by Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison, Raymond and Naida Haden. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Matthew 9:27-30. He prayed then read Acts 20:32, II Corinthians 9:8, Ephesians 6:11, 13 and 16, II Timothy 1:12 and a few more.

After a good message we sang and then was dismissed by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday were Debbie Ritter, Lena and Peyton Ingram. Tuesday visitor was Debbie Ritter. Friday visitors were Debbie Ritter, Peyton Ingram and Charla Heinlein. Saturday visitors were Lena and Terrill Ingram and Charla Heinlein. Sunday visitors were Noel Atchison, Lena and Terrill Ingram, Charla and Silas Heinlein.