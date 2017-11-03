Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as Superintendent. Prayer was by Bro. Lyle Wright. Sunday school lesson was another gospel, Galatians 1:1-6, 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 20 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson, we sang several songs. Specials were by Lena Ingram, Janice Cotrone and Fern Cooper. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He prayed, then read Genesis 2:16, 17, Genesis 3:3-6, 19, Job 13:15, James 4:13-16, Hebrews 9:27, 28, Romans 8:11-13, I Corinthians 15:50-58, II Corinthians 5:14-21, Romans 8:27, 28. After a good message, we sang a song and were dismissed by Sister Lena Ingram.

Church started Sunday night with prayer by Sister Naida Haden. We sang several songs. Prayer by Sister Diane Strunk, Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. He read Psalms 56:13, Romans 6:4, II Corinthians 5:7, Galatians 5:16, I John 1:7, III John 7:3. After a good message, we had altar prayer.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday were Debbie Ritter, Lena and Peyton Ingram. Tuesday was Debbie Ritter. Wednesday was Lena Ingram. Friday was Debbie Ritter, Peyton Ingram, CJ Horsey and Charla Heinlein. Saturday was Lena Ingram. Sunday visitors were Noel and Donna Atchison, Lena, Terrill and Peyton Ingram, Charla and Silas Heinlein.