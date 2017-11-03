Donald Roberts legal



NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Donald C. Roberts, dated February 24, 2016, and recorded on February 26, 2016, Document No. 160298 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on November 29, 2017, at 1:00 PM, at the Front Door of the Douglas County Courthouse, Ava, Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:

ALL THAT PART OF THE SW 1/4 SE 1/4 OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 27 NORTH, RANGE 17 WEST, DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE POINT WHERE THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF STATE HIGHWAY “O” INTERSECTS THE SOUTH LINE OF THE SW 1/4 SE 1/4 FOR A TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE FOLLOW SAID EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF STATE “O” IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION FOR A DISTANCE OF 633 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST AND TO A POINT OF INTERSECTION WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID SW 1/4 SE 1/4, BEING AT A POINT 414 FEET NORTH OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SW 1/4 SE 1/4, THENCE FOLLOW SAID EAST LINE SOUTH 414 FEET AND TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SW 1/4 SE 1/4, THENCE RUN WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SW 1/4 SE 1/4 AND TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALSO ALL THAT PART OF THE W 1/2 OF LOT 2 OF THE NE 1/4 (NW 1/4 NE 1/4) OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 26, RANGE 17, DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI, WHICH LIES EAST OF STATE HIGHWAY “O”, AS IT NOW RUNS. SUBJECT TO RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR THE COUNTY ROAD AND STATE HIGHWAY “O”., commonly known as 12586 State Hwy O, Ava, MO, 65608

Subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

C. Rene Bocio,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: November 2, 2017.

For more information, visit www.southlaw.com

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose Case file No. 206051-846279.

11-02-07-4t