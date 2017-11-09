Dogwood Ramblings

According to doctors I am not supposed to allow myself to become frustrated. Does it count against me when I wake up in the middle of the night frustrated? Dreams can do that, especially recently when for some unknown reason I dreamed I was in Springfield late afternoon and was supposed to drive the ’49 narrow front Minneapolis Moline without working lights all the way back home – on the major highways of course. But, in a huge repair shop with employees going home, no matter which way I turned the tractor there were other pieces of equipment to get around and I couldn’t get the old “M” into reverse…and no one would help. Good heavens, next I will probably dream of trying to deliver a breach calf, with no one around to help.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could acquire insurance that provides language we could all understand? Wouldn’t it be nice if we could watch TV without advertisements every few minutes? Of course in my own little fantasy mind I am looking for a utopian world and that was not planned for us, the living. It seems we must be grateful and give thanks for what we have. In many countries people have been displaced, been made immigrants, go without a roof over their heads and it seems the food and clean water is never enough for survival. Meanwhile, with the assistance of my agents, I signed up for Medicare supplemental insurance – and will probably need the agents help in 2018 to understand all the legal language.

Some trees are fast losing their leaves while others are hanging on. Even so, it won’t be long before it is time to have the eaves cleaned and for some, time to rake up the mess. I was asked if I had the type of vents for under the house that open and close themselves. No! However a son came by and closed the vents for me. Ron is usually so busy with his job and tending to cattle, and of course, hunting, it was a nice surprise when he and Arlene dropped in and took care of the vents as Rory had requested. We had a little birthday supper here for Ron. It seems every time the garage door is opened the lightest wind blows leaves in, making a mess. One thing about living at Dogwood, one can count on the wind changing direction frequently.

I borrowed this one from the Internet as it is so true: “It seems just yesterday that I was young, just married and embarking on my new life with my mate. Yet in a way, it seems like eons ago, and I wonder where all the years went. I know that I lived them all. I have glimpses of how it was back then and of all my hopes and dreams. But, here it is…the winter of my life and it catches me by surprise… How did I get here so fast? Where did the years go and where did my youth go?”