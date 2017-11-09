County Line

Donna Dodson came by on Monday after her and David had been to his physical therapy.

Megan Goforth and Quin Breeding handed out candy here for me Halloween night. I didn’t have very many trick or treaters. Macee Breeding, Bentley, Hilary, Dylan and Emily Iott all came by, also, Butch and Diana Davis, Keith and Melanie Breeding.

June Dodson has been in the hospital this past week.

David Dodson went to the hospital on Thursday with a blood clot in his leg and lungs. He came home Friday evening.

Danny Bushong came to the football game Friday night. He spent the night here. On Saturday we went to breakfast and grocery shopping.

Lisa Hensley and friend from Hartville had supper at Jo and John Stephens Friday night then went to the ballgame. Jerry and Terrie Conners and Dayton Bushong all of Mtn. Grove also went to the game.

Keith and Melanie Breeding annd Quin went to the game. Megan was cheering.

Megan, Macee, and Quin all spent Friday night with David and Donna.

Max and Kathy Stephens, Eric Stephens, Lana Stephens and friend, Shawna, and Jane Call all visited Jo and John Stephens on Sunday.