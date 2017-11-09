City of Ava Municipal Election legal

NOTICE OF FILING OF

CANDIDACY

The City of Ava, Missouri will hold a Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, for the purpose of filing the following elective offices for two year terms:

East Ward Alderman

West Ward Alderman

The filing for offices opens at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. The filing deadline for candidates desiring their name to appear on the printed ballots shall be 5:00 PM, Tuesday, January 16, 2018. All candidates must file their names with the City Clerk at City Hall at 404 S. Jefferson St., Ava, Missouri, on or prior to such date and time. (RSMo 115.127 (5))

Each candidate for elective office shall sign a Notice to Candidate with the Statement of Candidacy; regarding personal financial disclosure forms established pursuant to Section 105.487 RSMo, at the same time the candidate files for office.

RSMO 115.346 states: “Persons in arrears for municipal taxes or fees shall not be candidates for municipal office when – Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, no person shall be certified as a candidate for a municipal office, nor shall such person’s name appear on the ballot as a candidate for such office, who shall be in arrears for any unpaid city taxes or municipal user fees on the last day to file a declaration of candidacy for the office.”

City Clerk, Suzanne Welsh

