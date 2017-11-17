Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Sister Susan read our devotions from Matthew chapter 25, verses 1-13. Then we lifted our prayer requests to the Lord. We certainly did miss Sister Naomi and Sister Norma and prayed for a speedy recovery for Naomi and for strength for Norma as she takes care of her.

Sister Linda taught the adult Sunday school class from Ephesians continuing on in chapter 4. Sister Susan taught the youth class from Daniel chapter 6.

There were special songs for our Lord this morning. Then Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Luke chapter 9, verses 23-25, “And He said unto them all, if any man will come after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross daily, and follow me.” In our own minds, we are a very self sufficient people. We think we are capable of anything. We think we can handle anything on our own. We must lay down that prideful attitude. The strength or ability we have is only through Christ. This world puts so much emphasis on power and possessions. But all the things of this world are temporary. The things of this world should not be what we desire. What advantage is it to gain a fleeting moment of fame and riches only to spend our eternity in hell’s torment? To deny ourselves is to realize that all things belong to God and we are just the stewards so His possessions. Use the gifts He has given to glorify Him. Let the treasure we seek and desire be our eternity in Heaven.

We had a wonderful time of fellowship after service today. Lots of good food and a great time to visit with our brothers and sisters.

Brother Don Lunn brought God’s message for our evening service. He spoke on Peters denial of Christ from Matthew chapter 26, verses 69-75. Peter walked daily with Jesus, yet he still denied knowing Him. How many of us have done the same thing? Do we fail him by not being in His word? Failing to witness? By neglecting to pray for others then for ourselves and finally, not praying at all? Stay grounded in God’s word and put Him first in all things.

Have a blessed week.