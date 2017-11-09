Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer, then Sister Norma read our devotions from Mark chapter 12, verses 28-34. We then lifted our prayer request to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught the Sunday school class from Ephesians chapter 4, starting in verse 17. “This I say therefore, and testify in the Lord, that ye henceforth walk not as other Gentiles walk, in the vanity of their mind.” If we are truly children of God we must not walk in the same old way we did when our hearts we blinded by the ignorance of sin. We must “put off” the old man and “put on” the new man that God has created in us. It was a very good lesson.

There were many special songs for our Lord this morning. The Lord shares His message in so many wonderful ways. Each one was a blessing.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from Psalms chapter 19, verses 7-11. “The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul…” “The statutes of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart…” “The fear of the Lord is clean, enduring for ever…” Nothing has changed concerning God’s word. His law is still the perfect guide for our Christian life. His statutes still bring joy to our lives and His blessings for us. Our desire should be for the things of God. So why is it we no longer fear Him? Do we truly trust Him? We seem to have no problem believing that He loves us so much that He gave His life for us. We can believe He is powerful enough to conquer death and ensure our eternal life. We gladly take hold of the joy and blessings He abundantly showers upon us. So why don’t we believe that He is also the One Supreme Judge of all mankind? “The testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple…” The commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes.” “The judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.”

“More to be desired are they than gold…” “Moreover by them is thy servant warned: and in keeping of them there is great reward.”

Our evening service started with prayer and testimonies. There were many special songs for the Lord.

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from II Timothy chapter 4, verses 1-5. “Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season…” The Lord has charged all His children with a very important task. “Preach His Word” Be ready at all times to share God’s salvation with others. For there will come a time when they will not listen. We see that happening all around us today. People want to believe in whatever makes them happy for the moment. They give no thought to the future of their eternal soul. Some truly just don’t know any different, some just don’t care. Either way time is running short. That is why it is so important that we take seriously the charge God has given us. Everyone must hear the truth of God so they can make their decision before the time comes when they will not hear.