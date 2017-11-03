Church of the Living God

Our morning started with prayer. Then Sister Norma read our devotions from Acts chapter 2, verses 37-41.Then we lifted our prayer requests to the Lord.

Sister Linda taught our Sunday school class from Ephesians chapter 4, verses 1-22. The scriptures teach us of the unity of the Spirit. Verses 5 and 6 tell us “One Lord, one faith, one baptism. One God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all.” Put God first and everything else will come into order.

We enjoyed many songs for our Lord today. Sister Norma, Sister Susan, Sister Sharon and Sister Linda all sang praises to the Lord. Then Pastor Lonnie and Sister Susan did a skit entitled “The Lord’s Prayer.” When we pray, do we just do it out of habit or do we realize that prayer is a conversation with Jesus?

Pastor Lonnie brought God’s message from 1st Peter chapter 5, verses 6-11. God tells us four very important things in these verses. Be humble, cast your cares on God, and be sober and be vigilant. Jesus did not walk proudly on this earth. He came to seek and save the lost. He came in humble obedience to His Father to serve and glorify Him. If we are children of God, we should do the same. Seek out the lost and lead them to Christ. Humbly obeying the will of our heavenly Father. As we face the trials of this life we should cast our cares upon the Lord. He loves us and will always comfort us in times of trials, if we will let Him. We must be sober. Do not let the things of this world intoxicate our minds. Don’t let yourself become drunken with pride, greed, lust for the temporary wine of this world. Stay focused on God. And also be vigilant. Satan is real, and his power is strong. We cannot withstand him alone. We must be on guard for Satan is also seeking souls. But his intent is to devour and destroy. We must call on God for His strength to withstand the attacks of Satan. Only through God’s grace and might will we be saved. “To Him be the glory and dominion for ever and ever, Amen.”

For our evening service we did something a little different. We received our message from a movie about the life of Brother Robert Sheffee, a pastor from the 1800s. It was a wonderful message and a wonderful time of fellowship.

Have a blessed week, and we pray to see you in God’s house next week.