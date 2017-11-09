Charles McCaine legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

DIVISION I

CHARLES R. McCAINE and )

DEBORAH R. McCAINE, )

Husband and Wife, ) Plaintiffs, )

Case No. 17DG-CC 00232 )

v. ) )

VICTORIA BENNETT, )

A Single Person, ) Defendant. )

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF MISSOURI TO DEFENDANT VICTORIA BENNETT: You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Court of Douglas County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is a Petition to Quiet Title on the following described property, to-wit:

The SW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 25, Township 25, Range 15 that lies North and East of State Highway “N” EXCEPT all of a fraction of the SW ¼ NW ¼ of Section 25, Township 25, Range 15 that lies North and East of State Highway “N” described as follows: Beginning at a point where the North line of said forty intersects with the right of way line of State Highway “N”; go thence due East to a point 495 feet West of the NE corner of said forty; go thence due South to the North right of way line of State Highway “N”; thence run in a Northwesterly direction along said right of way to the place of beginning of said EXCEPTION.

ALSO EXCEPT all that part of the SW ¼ NW ¼ of Section 25, Township 25, Range 15 that lies North and East of State Highway “N” described as follows: Beginning at the NE corner of said forty and thence run West on the North line of said forty, a distance of 247.50 feet, thence South 25 degrees 18 minutes 50 seconds West, leaving said North line, a distance of 416.49 feet to a point on the Easterly right of way line of M.S.H.D. Route N; along the easterly right of way line of M.S.H.D. Route N as follows: thence South 34 degrees 12 minutes 51 seconds East, a distance of 733.91 feet; thence Southeasterly along a 8.4657 degree segment of a curve to the left 9.92 feet (said segment having a chord bearing and distance of South 34 degrees 38 minutes 03 seconds East, 9.92 feet and having a radius of 676.80 feet), to a point on the East line of the SW ¼ of the NW ¼ of said Section 25, thence North 00 degrees 25 minutes 14 seconds East, leaving said Easterly right of way line and along the East line, a distance of 991.54 feet to the NE corner of the SW ¼ NW ¼ of Section 25, and being the point of beginning of said EXCEPTION. All in Douglas County, Missouri.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the name and address of the attorney for plaintiff is Karen A. Bates-Crouch, Box 2005, Ava, MO 65608.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days from the 9th day of November, 2017, Judgment by default will be rendered against you.

WITNESS MY HAND AND THE SEAL of the said Court this firstday of November, 2017.

(Seal)

Craig Carter Circuit Judge

Danielle Kelly, Deputy Clerk

11-09-08-4t