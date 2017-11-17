Caney News

Wednesday, Nov. 8th – Caney met Wednesday evening to study God’s word and praise His name.

Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayers requests and praise reports were taken. Our hearts are heavy with all the concerns we have for the lost, sick, bereaved, our nation. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. Jack read Psalms 139:1-24. Judgment from God will be swift and true. God loves us, but we must repent and love Him. Nothing is hid from God. Our hearts whether good or bad are visible to the Lord. We had a good time reading and talking about God’s word. Sis. Melba Austin had class for our youth.

Sunday school opened with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken and Sis. Elsie Combs led in prayer. Jack read Psalms 87 for our devotion. Build your faith on the foundation of the Lord.

After Sunday school, Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Jeff Shipley, Jim Lafferty, Lila Roberts, Elsie Combs, Hi Lambeth, Melissa Harmon and Melba Austin. Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Melissa Harmon, Micah Blacketer, LeAnn Kinyon and Melba Austin. It is so good to have our pastor feeling well enough to bring the morning message. His scripture was Matthew 21:18 and Galatians 5:22. Are you like the fig tree without fruit? Some of the fruits of the spirit are love, peace, joy, faith. What are you producing? Are you a child of God? Are you doing His work? If we each one reach one we will do a good work for the Lord. Bring forth fruit so God will bless you. We thanked our Veterans for their service to us and our nation.

The evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill Austin welcomed everyone. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. We have many concerns in our church family. Special music by Kathleen Chaney and Melba Austin. Testimonies from Janice Lafferty and Melba Austin. Pastor Bill spoke from I Samuel 8:1 to the end of the chapter. America needs to hear the warning just like Samuel tried to tell the Israelites. When you put things before God you will not be blessed. Just because every one else has or does it, doesn’t mean it is a good thing. Follow the ways of God to be blessed.

Come worship with us at Caney. You are welcome.