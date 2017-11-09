Caney Church

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Caney met Wednesday evening to study the word and praise the Lord. Sis. Janice Lafferty took the service. She took prayer requests and praise reports. Sis. Melba Austin led in prayer. Janice read Luke 19:1-10, the story of Zachaeus. She commented on how Jesus can see our hearts. He knows what we are and knows what we are able to do and can be.

Sunday morning service began with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jeff Shipley led in prayer. We have so many concerns, but God hears and can take care of each one. Jack read Psalms 44:1-8, 13-26 for our devotion. Where ever we are, whatever we’ve been or done, Christ can help us.

After a good Sunday school lesson, we sang Happy Birthday to Jenna Mills and Janice Lafferty. We sang Happy Anniversary to Danny and Jennifer Flannery. God bless them all.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Jim Lafferty, Jeff Shipley and Hi Lambeth. Service continued with congregational singing. Melissa Harmon and Melba Austin did special music. Pastor Bill Austin spoke this morning. He brought the morning message from II Corinthians 11:3-4, Genesis 3, Hebrew 13:9-12 and II Peter 3:16. Through the serpent Eve fell. We all have our serpent that causes us to fall. Aren’t you glad Jesus forgives? The world does not know what Jesus can do for them. In a simple way, Jesus does miracles with no fan fare, no big announcements or celebrations. Just in a quiet way and with child like faith. We can see it. It was answered prayer to hear our pastor speak to us again. God is so good.

Sunday evening services began with singing. Pastor Bill welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Sis. Lila Roberts led in prayer. Testimonies were given by Hi Lambeth, Jack Essary, and Lila Roberts.. Bro. Jim Lafferty brought the evening message. His scripture was Ezra 7:10, 25-26. He spoke on commitment. How committed are you to your spouse/ to the Lord? Are you dedicated through good bad, rich or poor, healthy or sick? Are you living the word? Is your heart prepared to always serve the Lord? To show and teach others the way to Christ? Wonderful words of life were preached today at Caney Church. We are blessed with every service we have. God called people in our church to teach and preach. Sis. Melba taught the youth a good lesson.

Come worship with us at Caney, you are always welcome.