Caney Church

Beautiful, frosty Sunday morning! Caney began Sunday school with singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone to service. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Sis. Elsie Combs led in prayer. Jack read Psalms 103:1-14. The Lord has forgotten our sins when we repent.

After Sunday school, we sang Happy Birthday to Preston Roberts. God bless him.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Jim Lafferty, Hi Lambeth, Jeff Shipley and Sharon Withrow. Praise and Worship continued with congregational singing. Melissa Harmon and Melba Austin did special music. Bro. Jack Essary spoke this morning. He used scripture Romans 8:1. We do not have to live in sin. We can ask the Lord to lift us out and forgive us. We cannot please God living in sin. If we try to live for God, He will be pleased. He knows our heart. We can be His child. Let’s get ready to live eternally with Him. It was a great message.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Bill Austin welcomed everyone. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer. Bro. James Parker from the Gideons spoke to us. He told of some of the wonderful things they do and results they see. They have several ways and things you can do that will help them and others. It is very interesting to hear how the Lord works through them. It’s not money, it’s the Bibles that changes lives. If you can, give to Gideons.

Come be with us at Caney. You are always welcome.