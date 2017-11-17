Calendar

Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

4H club meeting, Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Do Co. Veteran’s Building. Come and sign up for rabbit, cow, goat or sheep project. Contact Cindy 689-4959. 9-1t

The Douglas County Historical Society will have their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2017 at the museum. Everyone is welcome. 9-1t

Ozarks Native Plant Society’s last meeting of the 2017 season on Nov. 21 at 6:30 P.M. at the Ozarks Regional Office of the Missouri Department of Conservation, West Plains. Fall blooming flowers and plant identification will be featured. The meeting is free and open to the public. 8-2t

Hook and Needle Circle meeting, the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month, 1-3 p.m., MOCH Wellness Center. Join others in making knitted and crocheted items for charities and organizations. Contact Robin Halford for more information at 417-543-5422. 8-2t

Third Sunday Night Singing at True Hope General Baptist Church in Theodosia Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. Ice cream social to follow. 9-1t

The Support the Handicap Board of Douglas County will meet on the third Tuesday of the month at Do. Co Sheltered Workshop at 5 p.m. Everyone welcome. 9-1t

Gentry Church Third Friday Night Singing, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. with snacks afterwards. Everyone is invited. 9-1t

