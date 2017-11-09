Calendar

Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Friday Night Singing at Breedon Church at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10th. Thanksgiving Supper will be had afterwards. 8-1t

The Douglas and Ozark Counties RSP will meet at 11:30, Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Autumn’s Cafe in Ava. All retired school personnel are invited to attend this meeting. 8-1t

Ozarks Native Plant Society’s last meeting of the 2017 season on Nov. 21 at 6:30 P.M. at the Ozarks Regional Office of the Missouri Department of Conservation, West Plains. Fall blooming flowers and plant identification will be featured. The meeting is free and open to the public. 8-1t

Hook and Needle Circle meeting, the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month, 1-3 p.m., MOCH Wellness Center. Join others in making knitted and crocheted items for charities and organizations. Contact Robin Halford for more information at 417-543-5422. 8-2t

