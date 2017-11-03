Calendar

Of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

The Douglas County Foxtrotting Association will host a trail ride on Wed., Nov. 8 at Carol Kutsko at 10:00 a.m. For more information, call: 417-683-6046 7-1t

Ava Saddle Club will have their regular monthly meeting, Nov. 6 at the clubhouse at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome. 7-1t

Monthly Praise and Prayer Event for our community and nation, Sat., Nov. 4th, 2-5 p.m. at the old VFW building across from the Post Office. For more info. contact Goodhope Ministries (417) 351-2570. 6-2t

Douglas County Republican Central Committee will host an Appreciation Dinner and Celebration for Representative Lyle Rowland, Squires Community Building, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. For more information: 417-683-6090. 6-2t

