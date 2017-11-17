Breedon News

We sang our opening song and opening prayer was led by Lee Hampton. Opening Sunday school Joe Lafferty read the 11th chapter of Psalms. Our lesson was still in 1st Chronicles, the 14th chapter. We had questions and answers. We have seven more for next Sunday. It helps to review the Bible. Bill Harper asks the blessing on the offering. We took up the morning offering, Darryl Hampton took it up. The congregation sang songs. Ronnie and Sue Thomas and their grandchildren did a special as did Roy Hampton. Joe Lafferty preached the fifth chapter of Ephesians. We sang the invitational song. We were dismissed by Ronnie Thomas.

We will have no night services until March 2018.

God bless.